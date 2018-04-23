New royal baby will be sixth great-grandchild for the Queen

The new Prince or Princess of Cambridge will be born fifth in line to the throne. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child – a younger sibling to Prince George and Princess Charlotte – will be the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s sixth great-grandchild.

They will also be a great-great-great-great-great-grandchild of Queen Victoria. Once the baby arrives, Prince Harry will shift down the line of succession to sixth place. The Duke of York, who was born second in line, will move to seventh and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie to eighth and ninth.

It was always thought that William and Kate would go on to have three children. Kate is one of three and had a happy home life with her sister, Pippa Matthews, and brother, James Middleton, and is close to both of her siblings.

The Duchess of Cambridge and her sister Pippa. Credit: PA

But William may need to adjust to caring for a newborn once again. Kate joked in the months leading up to her due date that her husband was “in denial” about having a third.

By having more than two children, William and Kate are following in the footsteps of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, who went on to have four children – although there was a gap of 10 years between their second child, Anne, and third, Andrew. As a sibling to both future king George and “spare to the heir” Charlotte, the new baby is unlikely ever to be crowned sovereign. The Duke of York is the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s third child, but when Andrew was born in 1960 he leapfrogged his older sister, Princess Anne, in the line of succession.

Prince Andrew smiles on the lap of his grandmother, the Queen Mother, as his brother, Prince Charles, and sister, Princess Anne, look on, in the garden of Clarence House, London. Credit: PA

If the Cambridges’ third child is a boy, he will no longer be allowed to jump ahead of older sister Charlotte in the line of succession. Previously, under the ancient rules of male primogeniture, royal sons took precedence over their female siblings, even leapfrogging first-born royal daughters.

But a radical shake-up of the royal succession rules removed discriminatory male bias and came into force in March 2015, affecting babies born after October 28 2011. The Succession to the Crown Act 2013 has already affected the Duke of Gloucester’s granddaughters, Senna Lewis and Lyla Gilman, whose younger brothers, born in 2012, now follow them in the line of succession. The new baby will be a prince or princess thanks to the Queen, who stepped in ahead of Prince George’s birth to ensure all William’s children would become HRHs with fitting titles.

The Queen speaks with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at three month-old Prince George's christening. Credit: PA