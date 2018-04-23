Nicaragua’s president cancels social security overhaul

Nicaragua’s president has withdrew changes to the social security system that had triggered deadly protests and looting. President Daniel Ortega said in a message to the nation that the social security board of directors had cancelled the changes implemented on April 16. The overhaul was intended to shore up Nicaragua’s troubled social security system by both reducing benefits and increasing taxes. The changes prompted protests across the Central American nation that escalated into clashes with police as well as looting. The demonstrations appeared to expand to include broader anti-government grievances. Human rights groups said at least 26 people were killed in several days of clashes. Dozens of shops in the Nicaraguan capital of Managua were looted during unrest that extended into Sunday.

A masked protester walks between burning barricades in Managua (Alfredo Zuniga/AP) Credit: A masked protester walks between burning barricades in Managua (Alfredo Zuniga/AP)

Unlike his appearance on Saturday with the police chief, Mr Ortega announced the cancellation of the overhaul accompanied by business executives who account for about 130,000 jobs and millions of dollars in exports. Earlier in the day, Pope Francis said at the Vatican that he was “very worried” about the situation in Nicaragua and echoed the call of local bishops for an end to all violence. Images broadcast by local news media showed looted shops in the capital’s sprawling Oriental Market district and at least one Walmart. Police apparently did not intervene on Sunday, in contrast to what had been a strong response to earlier demonstrations in which dozens were injured or arrested.

Pope Francis expressed deep worry over the deadly violence in Nicaragua (Alessandra Tarantino/AP) Credit: Pope Francis expressed deep worry over the deadly violence in Nicaragua (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)