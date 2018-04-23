Protest to mark second anniversary of train guards’ dispute

Commuters, disability campaigners and politicians are to join union leaders at a protest to mark the second anniversary of the bitter disputes over the role of train guards. The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) is organising the event in Westminster on Wednesday, marking two years since the row started on Southern Railway. The dispute has spread to four other train operators – South Western Railway, Merseyrail, Arriva Rail North and Greater Anglia. A series of strikes have been held, with the next walkout due on May 5 against Greater Anglia.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “The sheer grit and determination of our members to put public safety before private profit over the past two years is a credit to the trade union movement and the communities they are standing up for. “We will be demonstrating outside Parliament to show that we are as determined now as we were two years ago to defend the role of the guard on the train and the basic principles of passenger safety and accessibility. “RMT has successfully secured agreements in both Wales and Scotland that lock in the guard guarantee and, if it’s good enough for Wales and Scotland to put safety and the role of the guard centre-stage, then it should be good enough for the rest of Britain as well.” Rail users from groups including the Association of British Commuters will join the protest, as well as politicians and disabled passengers.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.