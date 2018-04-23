Young girls forced to learn self defence as number of India rape cases continue to rise

In India, girls are taught don't get raped. Boys are not taught, don't rape. This is how one girl at a rally in Delhi summed up the country’s sexual violence problem. The young women we spoke to described living in fear because of a rape culture that, despite government promises, continues to get worse. But in recent weeks, a series of shocking child rape cases have been exposed, victims under the age of 12 who could not, and should not have to, defend themselves against such heinous crime.

This heartbroken couple lost their four-month-old baby to sexual violence. Credit: ITV News

As we arrived in India, one of the youngest victims so far was confirmed by police in Indore. A four-month-old baby, abducted while sleeping with her homeless parents, Lakshmi was sexually assaulted and then brutally murdered. Her blood-soaked body was found at the bottom of a flight of stairs, just meters from where she'd been taken. The horrific details of that case emerged as the nationwide demonstrations were held in anger at the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kashmir. Asifa Bano was repeatedly sexually assaulted, strangled and brutally murdered in a temple by eight Hindu men. She was targeted because she was Muslim and they wanted to threaten the minority community they accuse of stealing their land.

Young girls are taking self defence classes to try and protect themselves. Credit: ITV News