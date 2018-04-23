Royal baby looks set to arrive on St George’s Day

If the Duchess of Cambridge gives birth by the end of the day as expected, the royal baby will be born on patriotic St George’s Day. The patron saint of England, St George is heralded for his honour, bravery and gallantry. Surrounded by myth, one legend tells of St George’s defeat of a dragon.

Performers act out the legend of St George and the dragon at Wrest Park in Silsoe. Credit: PA

The actual St George was born in Cappadocia – an area now in Turkey – and he lived during the 3rd century. He became a Roman soldier and protested against Rome’s treatment of Christians, was imprisoned and eventually executed for refusing to denounce his faith.

The Queen wearing her Garter badge decorated with the St George's flag at at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle Credit: Chris Jackson/PA

The flag of Saint George – a red cross on a white background – is the flag of England and is incorporated into the Union Jack. The royal baby would also share their birthday with Lady Gabriella Windsor – the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, who was born at the Lindo Wing, where Kate is in labour, on April 23 in 1981.

Lady Gabriella Windsor, with her brother Lord Frederick Windsor. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Princess Michael of Kent with Lord Frederick Windsor and new baby Lady Gabriella Windsor leaving St Mary's Hospital in 1981. Credit: PA