Royal baby watch: The latest from the Lindo Wing

The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to a baby boy. We’re bringing you the latest news from outside the private wing of St Mary’s Hospital:

Kate’s giving birth in Paddington, so this little chap’s got something to say.

TV historian Kate Williams is among those waiting with the press pack.

Will we see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walk through those doors today?

We can only speculate over what the new royal’s name will be. But one punter clearly fancies Arthur.

The birth will be declared in both conventional and contemporary ways. An announcement will be emailed to the press and a celebratory tweet posted on the Kensington Palace Twitter feed – @KensingtonRoyal.

There will also be the traditional custom of placing a framed paper proclamation on an ornate gold stand behind the iron railings of Buckingham Palace.

There was a brief flurry of excitement when an unsuspecting couple emerged from the Lindo Wing with their newborn baby to be greeted by the world’s media.

The Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital Credit: The Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital

They posed for photographs outside the famous door in front of dozens of journalists and photographers before leaving in a taxi.

We’re in a perfect position to show you William, Kate and their third little bundle of joy when they emerge from St Mary’s.

William and Kate don’t know the sex of their third child yet but, one thing’s for sure, the new arrival will be fifth in line to the throne. Younger siblings are no longer allowed to jump ahead of their older sisters in the line of succession.

It is understood Kate was taken to the private maternity unit of St Mary’s hospital before 6am. When the duchess was pregnant with Princess Charlotte her labour began in similar circumstances, with Kate being admitted around the same time and her daughter born a few hours later.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA) Credit: (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Royal fan Sharon McEwan has been camping outside the Lindo Wing waiting for this moment.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA) Credit: (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

John Loughrey, 63, is part of a group who have been camped outside the hospital. He said: “I’m so pleased it’s St George’s Day. St George himself would be very pleased if the baby’s born today.” Mr Loughrey, from Streatham, south London, said he plans to celebrate the birth with English flags and a portion of fish and chips.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA) Credit: (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a boy or a girl as long as it’s a healthy baby and a healthy mother,” he said. “It’s very good for our country and of course Her Majesty the Queen.” Another member of his group, 82-year-old Terry Hutt, also welcomed the news. “It’s fantastic to have another new-born baby,” said Mr Hutt, who turns 83 at the end of the month and was hoping to share his birthday with the new royal. “If they were born on my birthday, I would have got a birthday cake.” Meanwhile, royal fans are talking to members of the media as anticipation of the arrival of Kate’s third child grows.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA) Credit: (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(Kirsty O'Connor/PA) Credit: (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Excitement is building outside the Lindo Wing where some royal fans have been camped out for 15 days.

Royal fans John Loughrey (left) and Terry Hutt hold dolls outside St Mary's Hospital (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Credit: Royal fans John Loughrey (left) and Terry Hutt hold dolls outside St Mary's Hospital (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Security is tight outside the hospital.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA) Credit: (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The world’s media is watching.

(Kirsty O'Connor/PA) Credit: (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Police officers are stationed outside the Lindo Wing.

(Kirsty O'Connor/PA) Credit: (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Here’s where William and Kate’s new arrival will fit into the Royal Family’s family tree.

Commentators speculate on the baby arriving on St George’s Day.

The world’s press is set up outside the hospital – hoping to be the first to catch a glimpse of the newest addition to the Royal Family.

Early on Monday morning, Kensington Palace announces Kate has gone into labour.