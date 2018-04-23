Stephen Lawrence’s life and legacy to be celebrated 25 years after murder

The life and legacy of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence will be celebrated during a memorial service marking the 25th anniversary of his death. National figures, including Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle, will join Stephen’s family for the event being held today at the central London church of St Martin-in-the-Fields. The murder of the teenager was a watershed moment in modern race relations in the UK, after the subsequent Macpherson Report into the case concluded the police made mistakes and were guilty of “institutional racism”.

The 18-year-old murder victim was fatally stabbed by a gang of racists in Eltham, south-east London, on April 22 1993. Two of the group of up to six thugs who attacked the teenager and his friend Duwayne Brooks, simply because they were black, have been convicted of murder. David Norris and Gary Dobson are both serving life sentences, while three other men who have consistently been accused of the killing but never convicted are Jamie Acourt, 41, from Bexley, his

brother Neil Acourt, 42, who uses his mother’s maiden name Stuart, and Luke Knight, 41, both from Eltham. Stephen’s father Neville Lawrence, 76, announced last week he had made the humbling decision to forgive his son’s killers.

