Waffle House shooting suspect arrested

The suspect in a quadruple homicide at a US restaurant has been taken into custody, police said. Authorities had mounted a massive manhunt for 29-year-old Travis Reinking, after the Sunday morning shooting at a Waffle House in Nashville. More than 100 police officers had been going door-to-door and searching wooded areas, joined by dozens of agents with the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and officers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Police said he had stolen a BMW days before the attack. The car was quickly recovered, but authorities did not immediately link it to Reinking.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Reinking opened fire with an AR-15 in the Waffle House car park and then stormed the restaurant shortly after 3am on Sunday, police say. Four people were killed and four injured before a quick-thinking customer wrestled the assault weapon away, preventing more bloodshed. Reinking then disappeared, police said. Police said about 20 people were in the Waffle House at the time of the shootings. They included people of different races and ethnicities, but the four people killed were minorities – three black and one Hispanic. It is not clear why Reinking opened fire on restaurant patrons, though he may have “mental issues”, Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson said earlier. He was considered armed and dangerous because he was known to have owned a handgun authorities have not recovered.

Reinking was the subject of a huge manhunt. Credit: Nashville Police

Authorities in Illinois shared past reports suggesting multiple red flags about a disturbed young man with paranoid delusions. In May 2016, Reinking told deputies from Tazewell County that music superstar Taylor Swift was stalking him and hacking his phone, and that his family was also involved, according to a report. He agreed to go to a local hospital for an evaluation after repeatedly resisting the request, the sheriff’s report said. Another sheriff’s report said Reinking barged into a community pool in Tremont, Illinois, last June, and jumped into the water wearing a pink woman’s coat over his underwear. Investigators believed he had an AR-15 rifle in his car boot, but it was never displayed. No charges were filed.

Damaged windows at the Waffle House restaurant. Credit: Nashville Police