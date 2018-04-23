Prime Minister Theresa May reveals April 22 is to become 'Stephen Lawrence Day'

Stephen Lawrence was fatally stabbed by a gang of racists in Eltham, south-east London, on April 22 1993. Credit: PA

The life and legacy of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence will be celebrated every year on April 22, Prime Minister Theresa May has announced. The announcement of "Stephen Lawrence Day" comes 25 years after the 18-year-old was fatally stabbed by a gang of racists in Eltham, south-east London, on April 22 1993. A memorial service marking the 25th anniversary of his death is being attended by national figures, including Prince Harry, his fiancee Meghan Markle and Theresa May. Stephen's father Neville said the annual national commemoration is "a mark of what we have been trying to do for years - our son's memory is going to be enshrined in history". The murder of the teenager was a watershed moment in modern race relations in the UK, after the subsequent Macpherson Report into the case concluded the police made mistakes and were guilty of "institutional racism".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at a memorial service at St Martin-in-the-Fields in Trafalgar Square, London, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the murder of Stephen Lawrence. Credit: PA

Prince Harry and Ms Markle met Stephen's mother, now a peer sitting in the Lords, and brother Stuart before the memorial service at St Martin-in-the-Fields church in central London. During the service Theresa May gave a scripture reading and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn read an extract from Nelson Mandela's Long Walk To Freedom. Confirming the national day of commemoration Mrs May said: "For the past 25 years, Doreen and Neville have fought heroically to ensure that their son's life and death will never be forgotten." She added: "I can announce that the Government will work with the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust to establish a national, annual commemoration of Stephen's life and legacy, to take place on 22 April each year: Stephen Lawrence Day." Baroness Lawrence thanked the Prime Minister for the announcement. Prince Harry added that the teenager's family had honoured him with everything they had done in his name and the changes they have brought about.

Baroness Lawrence and her son Stuart with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn before the memorial. Credit: PA

A group of up to six thugs attacked the teenager and his friend Duwayne Brooks, simply because they were black, however only two of them were convicted of murder. David Norris and Gary Dobson are both serving life sentences but three others, who have consistently been accused of the killing, have never been convicted. Jamie Acourt, his brother Neil Acourt, and Luke Knight have not been convicted but Knight, 41, is the only one who still lives locally. Neil Acourt, 42, is in jail for conspiracy to supply drugs and his brother Jamie, 41, is on the run in Spain suspected of drugs smuggling. All five men had their pictures printed on the front page of the Daily Mail accusing them of murder.

Baroness Lawrence and Prime Minister Theresa May attend the memorial. Credit: PA