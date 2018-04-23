TSB online banking problems see customer mistakenly credited with £13,000

TSB has been upgrading its systems Credit: PA

TSB was apolgised after a weekend systems upgrade left customers experiencing serious problems with their online banking. In one case a customer reportedly discovered they had been credited with £13,000 after logging back into the system.

What is going on?

TSB has been migrating its online system away from former owner Lloyds Bank. The bank had told its account holders that some of its services, including online banking, making payments or transferring money, would not be possible over the weekend. The upgrade window was scheduled between Friday at 4pm and Sunday at 6pm. But some customers complained they were still unable to access their money on Monday morning.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

What are customers saying?

TSB's social media team faced a stream of complaints from customers, including several who said they could see other people's accounts after logging back in on Sunday evening. Craig Malcom tweeted: "@TSB I currently have access to £20k+ of other peoples money. "I suggest somebody answers the phones as iv been on hold for 45 minuets! "This is a MASSIVE breach of data protection! If i have access to their account they could have to mine as well!" Another Twitter user called Bex said:

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Laim McKenzie, from Paisley in Scotland, told the BBC he had been unexpectedly credited with thousands of pounds after logging back in after 6pm on Sunday. "My balance, because of my overdraft, is in minus, but my balance was showing at £13,000," he said.

What hasTSB said?

The bank has confirmed there are "intermittent issues" with its mobile and internet banking services and said it was "working as hard and as fast as we can to get these up and running".

Why is the migration happening?