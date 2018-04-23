University worker on trial accused of murdering boss

A university staff member is set to stand trial accused of murdering his boss.

David Browning is due to appear at Hove Crown Court on Monday after Jillian Howell was found dead at her home in Sandgate Road, Brighton, on October 25 last year.

The 46-year-old was Browning’s boss in the payroll department at the University of Brighton.

Browning, 51, of Willow Drive in Seaford, East Sussex, was arrested over allegations he stabbed the “kind and loving” charity volunteer and avid football fan to death.

He admits manslaughter by diminished responsibility but denies murder.