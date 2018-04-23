Van ploughs into pedestrians in Toronto injuring at least eight

Canadian police say a van in Toronto has struck a number of pedestrians, injuring at least eight of them.

Authorities said the white van hit a crowd of people in the north of the city, at the intersection of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, after it jumped a curb at 13:30 local time (17:30 GMT) on Monday.

The cause of the incident and extent of the injuries is not yet known, according to officials.