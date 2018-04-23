Weather woes for British economy to be laid bare

The Beast from the East sent a chill over Britain’s economy in the first quarter, official figures are expected to show this week. Experts at the EY ITEM Club are predicting that gross domestic product (GDP) could be cut in half from 0.4% in the fourth quarter to as low as 0.2% when the Office for National Statistics reveals data on Friday. The preliminary figures will shed light on the economic cost of heavy snowfall that brought parts of Britain to a standstill last month, and will play a part in determining the course for interest rates this year. “The severe weather seen at the end of February and the first half of March appears to have weighed down significantly on economic activity at the beginning of the year.

“The EY ITEM Club expects that GDP growth in the first quarter of 2018 was dragged down to around 0.2-0.3% quarter-on-quarter,” the Item Club said. The forecast chimes with that of PwC and the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR), which have also pencilled in similar levels of reduced growth. Retailers bore the brunt of the extreme weather, which saw people stay away from the high street. This was reflected in official figures out last week, which showed that retail sales recorded their biggest quarterly fall in a year.

Visa consumer spending report Credit: Visa consumer spending report