BBC editor not concerned by Sir Cliff raid helicopter footage, judge hears

A senior BBC editor has told a High Court judge that he has no concerns about the broadcasting of images taken from a helicopter during coverage of a police search of Sir Cliff Richard’s home nearly four years ago. Jonathan Munro, head of newsgathering at the BBC, told Mr Justice Mann that he reviewed "helicopter footage” and did not have “any concerns". Mr Munro is giving evidence during the latest stage of a High Court trial in London.

Sir Cliff has sued the BBC over its coverage of the raid. Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

He has outlined his thoughts in a written witness statement given to the judge. Sir Cliff, 77, has sued the BBC over coverage of the South Yorkshire Police search in August 2014 and wants damages at the “top end” of the scale. He says the coverage, which involved the use of a helicopter, was a "very serious invasion" of his privacy. The BBC disputes his claims.

