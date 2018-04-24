New hearing in Alfie Evans case after doctors left 'gobsmacked' as youngster breathes unaided

Alfie Evans has continued to breath unassisted after his life support was removed, leaving doctors "gobsmacked", his father has said.

A High Court judge will now oversee another hearing in the case of the 23-month-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment battle.

Mr Justice Hayden will hear the case, in the Family Division of the High Court in Manchester, in the next few hours.

A spokeswoman for the Christian Legal Centre, which is assisting parents Tom Evans and Kate James, said the judge would be asked to allow medical experts in Italy to examine Alfie.

She said medics at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool had stopped providing “ventilation support” to Alfie shortly after 9pm on Monday.

But she said Alfie continued to breathe independently.

"Alfie has survived much longer than the doctors predicted, lending support to the request from Alfie’s parents for Alfie to be seen by medical experts in Italy," she said.

"An air ambulance is now waiting outside Alder Hey Hospital ready to take Alfie to hospital in Italy."

Mr Justice Hayden earlier dismissed a "last-ditch appeal" giving doctors the go-ahead to stop treatment.

But "within a few minutes" of Alfie's life-support being withdrawn on Monday night, Mr Evans said it was obvious his son was breathing unassisted.