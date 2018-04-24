- ITV Report
New hearing in Alfie Evans case after doctors left 'gobsmacked' as youngster breathes unaided
Alfie Evans has continued to breath unassisted after his life support was removed, leaving doctors "gobsmacked", his father has said.
A High Court judge will now oversee another hearing in the case of the 23-month-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment battle.
Mr Justice Hayden will hear the case, in the Family Division of the High Court in Manchester, in the next few hours.
A spokeswoman for the Christian Legal Centre, which is assisting parents Tom Evans and Kate James, said the judge would be asked to allow medical experts in Italy to examine Alfie.
She said medics at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool had stopped providing “ventilation support” to Alfie shortly after 9pm on Monday.
But she said Alfie continued to breathe independently.
"Alfie has survived much longer than the doctors predicted, lending support to the request from Alfie’s parents for Alfie to be seen by medical experts in Italy," she said.
"An air ambulance is now waiting outside Alder Hey Hospital ready to take Alfie to hospital in Italy."
Mr Justice Hayden earlier dismissed a "last-ditch appeal" giving doctors the go-ahead to stop treatment.
But "within a few minutes" of Alfie's life-support being withdrawn on Monday night, Mr Evans said it was obvious his son was breathing unassisted.
Speaking outside Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool on Tuesday morning, Mr Evans said Alfie’s life-support should be reinstated due to his remarkable progress.
"He is still working, he’s doing as good as he can," he told reporters.
"But we do need him to be supported ... in the next hour it’s going to be hard but we will need him to be supported in the next hour or two.
"Because he’s been doing it for nine hours totally unexpected, the doctors are gobsmacked and I do believe he will need some form of life-support in the next couple of hours and I think he ought to be respected and given that."
Alfie's parents want treatment to continue and want to fly him to a hospital in Rome.
His case has been highlighted by the Pope, who expressed support for the couple, and he has been granted Italian citizenship.
Mr Evans told journalists that after life-support was withdrawn, Alfie continued breathing and doctors agreed to give him oxygen and water.
"They say Alfie's suffering. Well, look at him now. He’s not even on a ventilator and he’s not suffering," he said.
Mr Evans said that he had a "lengthy talk" with doctors and pleaded with them to give his son oxygen.
"They left him for six hours without food, water and oxygen," he said.
"I felt blessed when they confirmed they were going to give him his water and his oxygen.
"He’s now on oxygen. It’s not changing his breathing but it’s oxygenating his body."