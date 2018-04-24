Ikea recalls gas hob for repair over carbon monoxide emissions problem

Swedish furniture retailer Ikea has announced that one of its gas hobs sold in the UK must be repaired because its carbon monoxide (CO) emissions are above EU-allowed limits.

Ikea urged customers to stop using the rapid burner in the upper right corner of any version of the Eldslaga hob bought before January 1 this year.

It described the recall for repair as a “precautionary measure” and said there was no elevated risk of fire or explosion and there had been no reported incidents.