Italian coastguard rescues 63 migrants after boat capsizes off Libyan coast

Italian coastguards have rescued 63 migrants after their wooden boat capsized in the Mediterranean sea off the coast of Libya.

The dramatic scene was recorded by helmet-cams worn by some of the rescuers.

As the coastguards approach the migrants one of them can be heard on the video telling those on the wooden craft "Don't move!"

But as some of the panicked migrants dive overboard, the boat tips up and one of the rescuers can be seen diving into the water and swimming out to pull a stranded young girl to safety.

Some 1,000 migrants have been rescued in the Mediterranean over the past few days as good weather and calm seas has made it easier for boats to depart.

But an estimated 570 migrants have died attempting to cross to Europe this year, according to the Missing Migrants Project.