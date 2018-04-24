Jeremy Corbyn: I have absolute determination to tackle anti-Semitism

Mr Corybn is due to meet Jewish community leaders Credit: PA

Jeremy Corbyn has said he will tell Jewish community leaders he has an "absolute determination" to ensure there is no anti-Semitism in his party. The Labour leader is due to hold talks with the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC) this afternoon, following weeks of criticism over Labour’s handling of anti-Semitism allegations. Mr Corbyn’s comments came after a senior shadow cabinet minister said Labour members must acknowledge the party has an issue with anti-Semitism.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The 5pm showdown between Mr Corbyn and the Jewish community leaders comes after protests and criticism from Labour MPs and international condemnation over the way he has dealt with hostility to Jews. Asked what his message would be, Mr Corbyn told ITV News: "We are going to have a good discussion, a good discussion about their concerns and about my absolute determination to ensure there is no anti-Semitism anywhere, in any party in Britain, including my own." Writing in the Evening Standard, Mr Corbyn apologised for the pain caused by the problem. "We have not done enough fully to get to grips with the problem, and for that the Jewish community and our own Jewish members deserve an apology," he said. "My party and I are sorry for the hurt and distress caused." He acknowledged party process had "been simply not fully fit for purpose" and "we did not look closely enough at ourselves". Organisations representing Jewish communities will call on Mr Corbyn to use his "personal authority" to drive through changes to wipe out the problem in the party.

" height=

The Board of Deputies of British Jews and the (JLC) said there must be "action not words" when they accepted his invitation to meet. Labour Jewish MPs spoke out about anti-Semitism in the party during a debate in Parliament and warned "enough is enough". Holocaust survivor Susan Pollack, speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, called for Mr Corbyn to show leadership in tackling anti-Semitism. "He has to act and he has to show his leadership, and then I think that’s the only way we will have respect," she said

The Labour leader has faced criticism over his handling of anti-Semitism within the party Credit: PA

Asked if Mr Corbyn had shown leadership on the issue, shadow communities secretary Andrew Gwynne sidestepped the question, saying: "I think what we have now got to do – and we have got an issue in the Labour Party – we have got to acknowledge that that problem exists and, for some, that is a challenge. "For me, the Labour Party was created to fight injustice, to fight against prejudice, to fight against hatred, and that we are where we are really hurts me, so we have got to act." Mr Gwynne acknowledged the party’s disciplinary process had taken “far, far too long” in deciding cases such as former London mayor Ken Livingstone. But Jenny Manson, co-chair of the Corbyn-supporting Jewish Voice for Labour, said "none of us in my group have ever experienced any anti-Semitism in the Labour Party" and warned against a "witch hunt".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.