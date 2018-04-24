Leeds United announce Myanmar tour despite FCO travel warnings

Leeds United have announced a two-game tour of Myanmar, despite a Foreign Office advisory against all but essential travel to parts of the country, and criticisms levelled at the southeast Asian nation's government.

The Championship side's post-season tour will take in two friendly matches, one against Myanmar's national team and another against the Myanmar National League All-Stars.

But the decision has been met with a mixed reaction.

Not only are parts of the country wracked by violence, but the government has been accused of ethnic cleansing in Rakhine State.

There police and local militias launched a violent campaign against Rohingya Muslims in August last year.

Thousands have been killed while thousands more have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh.