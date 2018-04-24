- ITV Report
Official royal baby souvenirs feature unicorn and lion cub
The official commemorative souvenirs marking the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s baby son have gone on sale.
Featuring a lion cub and unicorn inspired by the Royal Arms, the Royal Collection china is decorated with gold ribbons, silver pompoms and a coronet-inspired pattern.
The pieces bear the words “Welcome to our new royal baby”, and display William and Kate’s coronet.
The duke and duchess’s baby son – their third child – arrived on Monday, weighing 8lb 7oz, and the prince of Cambridge made his public debut on the steps of the Lindo Wing, wrapped in a white blanket.
The official range includes a pillbox costing £35, a tankard for £39 and a plate priced at £49.
Each item in the range is gilded with 22-carat gold and made in Stoke-on-Trent using traditional methods.
There is also a pram-shaped woven decoration, made with glistening threads, delicate pearl detail, and embroidered on the back with “Royal Baby 2018”, for £14.95.
The official commemorative range is available at Royal Collection Trust shops and online at www.royalcollection.org.uk/shop