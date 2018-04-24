Advertisement

'Power and success' - what the Millicent Fawcett statue means to British people

A statue of suffragist Millicent Fawcett has become the first female figure to occupy a plinth in Parliament Square.

Among the hundreds gathered to mark the momentous occasion was 10-year-old Bay Loehnis, Fawcett's great-great-great niece.

ITV News spoke to her along with other members of the British public about what the statue means to them.

  • Bay Loehnis, 10
10-year-old Bay Loehnis stood alongside Jennifer Loehnis as the statue of their relative was unveiled. Credit: ITV News

"Girls my age should go for their beliefs and stand up."

Descendant of Fawcett, Bay Loehnis, stood among the crowds gathered in central London to watch the unveiling of the Millicent Fawcett statue.

She told ITV News what it represents for other 10-year-old girls and the future they face.

Chung who attends a local school said the statue is part of his dream for a more equal society. Credit: ITV News

"It means for a better society where both men and women are equal."

Chung who attends a local school in the Westminster borough said his dream would be to see an equal society.

The student said the statue takes the world closer to a stage where men and women are equal.

  • Grace, 15
Grace believe the statue proves the gender can't set women back.

"Our gender does not set us back."

Grace, 15, stood alongside her school mates, waiting for the historic unveiling.

She believes the bronze figure proves that gender will no longer be able to set women back.

  • Immakaref, 18
The 18-year-old student said the statue finally meant success for women.

"It's not all about men all the time, women can do it too."

The 18-year-old confidently said the statue shifted the focus back onto women.

"Ladies out there can be something and inspire many and it’s not all about men all the time and women can do it too," she explained to ITV News.

  • Rachel
Rachel said the statue represents a call to action for women to press on.

"It makes us to press on as women.

Rachel recognises the fight for equality is far from over and believes the latest addition to Parliament Square is a call to action.

"It makes us to press on as women," she told ITV News.

  • Jonathan, 60
Jonathan, 60, said the statue was another step towards equality. Credit: ITV News

"It’s about time."

Jonathan, 60, said it was about time a female figure took her place alongside the male statues that guard Westminster.

"Another step towards equality, it’s about time," he remarked.