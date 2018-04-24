Runners unite under #LetsRunForMatt to 'finish' London Marathon for competitor Matt Campbell who died during race

Mr Campbell was running the London Marathon in memory of his father Credit: Instagram/mattsoire

Runners across the country are pledging to run 3.7 miles in memory of 29-year-old Matt Campbell, the London Marathon runner who collapsed and died before he could finish the race. Mr Campbell collapsed 22.5 miles into the London Marathon over the weekend. He received medical treatment, but died later in hospital. Now, uniting on social media under the hashtag #LetsRunForMatt, Britain's runners are vowing to cover the remaining marathon distance for him.

Matt was running the Marathon on behalf of the Brathay Trust

You can make a donation via Matt's JustGiving page

The fundraising page Mr Campbell created has seen donations pass £100,000. His target had been £2,500.

