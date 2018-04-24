- ITV Report
Runners unite under #LetsRunForMatt to 'finish' London Marathon for competitor Matt Campbell who died during race
Runners across the country are pledging to run 3.7 miles in memory of 29-year-old Matt Campbell, the London Marathon runner who collapsed and died before he could finish the race.
Mr Campbell collapsed 22.5 miles into the London Marathon over the weekend. He received medical treatment, but died later in hospital.
Now, uniting on social media under the hashtag #LetsRunForMatt, Britain's runners are vowing to cover the remaining marathon distance for him.
The fundraising page Mr Campbell created has seen donations pass £100,000.
His target had been £2,500.
Mr Campbell, a former MasterChef contestant, was running the London Marathon for The Brathay Trust in memory of his father, Martin, who died in the summer of 2016.
It was his second in two weeks having completed a race in Manchester.
Following news of his death, the team behind MasterChef said it had been a "privilege" to have known Mr Campbell.
"From the whole MasterChef team, our sincere condolences and thoughts are with his family and friends," a spokeswoman said.
The Brathay Trust said in a statement: "Matt and his family have been tireless in supporting the work of Brathay Trust and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this terrible time."