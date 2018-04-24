Russia has witnesses to 'unmask unforgivable lies' over alleged chemical attack in Syria

Russia plans to bring healthy people from Syria to the Hague this week who were allegedly "dying" in a video taken shortly after a suspected chemical attack.

In an exclusive interview with ITV News, the Russian Ambassador to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said Russia aims to "unmask" what it says are "unforgivable lies" over the alleged incident.

He said Russia will bring 17 Syrians from Douma - the site of the alleged attack - seven of whom are "perfectly identifiable as dying people" in a video by the White Helmets rescue worker group.

The video purported to show people suffering from a chemical weapons attack, allegedly launched by the Syrian regime - the Russians claim it is a fake video.

Ambassador Alexander Shulgin said each of the seven will be able to point to themselves in the video, at a "special briefing" at the OPCW headquarters.

The attack in Douma, which allegedly killed as many as 75 men, women and children, triggered retaliatory strikes by the US, UK and France against some of the Syrian regime's chemical facilities.