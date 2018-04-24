Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Town crier who rocked up to royal birth becomes loud-mouthed meme

Tony Appleton told the crowd that Kate Middleton and Prince William were having a son (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA) Photo:

A self-proclaimed royalist town crier who stood on the steps of the hospital where the Duchess of Cambridge was giving birth has had the internet treatment – he’s become a meme.

Tony Appleton, whose position is unofficial and not connected to the royals, loudly told the crowd outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital that Kate Middleton and Prince William were having a son – shortly after the sex was announced.

Naturally, Tony’s bellowing was indeed meme-able.

Here’s nine things he’s been shouting about, according to Twitter.

1. Friend’s best kept secrets

2. The anguish of treading on Lego

3. Alan Partridge references

4. Keeping it down

5. Not paying for specialist movies, honest

6. Just mentioning the name of a film

7. Teaching pointers

8. Movie preferences

9. References to other memes

Preach Tony the town crier. Preach.