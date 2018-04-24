UK ticket-holder wins £121.3 million EuroMillions jackpot

A UK EuroMillions ticket-holder has won the jackpot prize of more than £121.3 million.

The winning main numbers were 20, 23, 28, 30, 44, and the lucky stars were 03, 07.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Wow – what a night for UK EuroMillions players.

“A single ticket-holder has banked the entire £121.3 million jackpot and immediately becomes the third biggest winner this country has ever seen.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and, rest assured, we have plenty of champagne on ice ready to help The National Lottery’s newest multi-millionaire celebrate.”