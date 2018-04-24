Watchdogs consider TSB probe while IT problems continue to hit online customers

Finance and data watchdogs are looking into IT issues at TSB that left online customers unable to access their money and some able to see other people’s accounts. The bank apologised after customers complained of problems with mobile and online accounts several hours after a system upgrade was supposed to have been completed on Sunday. One customer said they had “access” to other customers’ accounts totalling more than £20,000 and another reportedly discovered they had been credited with £13,000 after logging back in. A number of customers complained that they were still unable to access their money on Monday morning.

The Information Commissioner’s Office, which monitors data and privacy, said it was “making inquiries”, the Financial Times said. Meanwhile banking regulator the Financial Conduct Authority told the paper it was “liaising with the firm”. TSB said a “tiny fraction” of customers saw accounts belonging to other customers and the issue was resolved in about 20 minutes. The bank had told its account holders that some of its services, including online banking, making payments or transferring money, would not be possible over the weekend. The upgrade window was scheduled between Friday at 4pm and Sunday at 6pm.

