Who was suffragist Millicent Fawcett, the first woman to have a statue in Parliament Square?

Millicent Fawcett, the first woman to have a statue of her erected in Parliament Square, was a leading suffragist and instrumental in securing votes for women in 1918. Born in the seaside town of Aldeburgh, Suffolk, in 1847, she was sent to a London boarding school and took an interest in women’s suffrage aged 19 after hearing a speech by radical MP John Stuart Hill. Her sister, Elizabeth Garrett Anderson, faced an almighty struggle to become the first female doctor in the UK and this fight spurred on Fawcett in her campaign for female equality. She married Henry Fawcett, a politician and professor of political economy at Cambridge, in 1867 and made her first speech on women’s suffrage in 1868.

She became a well-known activist and speaker before becoming president of the National Union of Women’s Suffrage Societies in 1897. This group joined together lots of suffrage factions, including Emmeline Pankhurst’s suffragette movement. Fawcett was an advocate for peaceful protest, using non-violent demonstrations and petitions to MPs. She believed that by demonstrating that women were intelligent, law-abiding citizens then they would be seen to be responsible enough to participate fully in politics. In 1913, Emily Davison threw herself under King George V’s horse at Epsom in a bid to draw attention to the plight of women in the UK. Shortly afterwards, Fawcett made a speech in which the line “courage calls to courage everywhere” was said. The phrase is on the banner which Fawcett is holding on the bronze statue in Parliament Square.

Tate Britain staff look at Annie Swynnerton’s portrait of suffragist Millicent Fawcett (Philip Toscano/PA)