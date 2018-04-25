Anti-depressants and bladder drugs linked to increased risk of dementia

Doctors should be cautious when prescribing some anti-depressants and bladder medications which may heighten the risk of developing dementia, researchers have said.

A “robust” link was found between certain anticholinergic drugs, used to treat a variety of conditions, and future incidence of the neurological disorder, according to a study published in the BMJ.

Patients who took anticholinergics – which work by blocking a key neurotransmitter in the body called acetylcholine – for more than a year had around a 30% increased risk of dementia, researchers said.

The clearest effect was associated with anticholinergics used to treat depression – for example, amitriptyline, dosulepin and paroxetine – and bladder conditions, such as tolterodine, oxybutynin and solifenacin.

However no risk was associated with the use of other anticholinergics, including antihistamines and drugs for stomach cramps, despite previous research suggesting they could lead to long-term cognitive decline.

Up to two million people in England are likely to be taking one of the anticholinergics identified by the study as linked to dementia at any one time, the authors said.