Avengers: Infinity War - over the top, exhilarating, so loud, ridiculous, and very funny

There are so many opportunities to spoil this film for future viewers. So much 'stuff' happens, stuff that's a big deal, that will shock you.

But as we trooped into a packed IMAX screening theatre last night - we were amongst the first in the world to see Avengers: Infinity War - the screen warned us, with the face of supreme evil guy Thanos: "Do not spoil this film for others."

So what can I tell you? Well I'm going to avoid detail but after 18 movies worth of saving the world, Marvel's superheroes assemble en-masse, to face their biggest challenge yet.

The film is over the top, exhilarating, so loud, ridiculous, with shades of The Lord of the Rings and hints of Harry Potter in its visuals, but threading through it all, as ever, is the hilarity.

Each moment of seriousness - and there are some dark moments - is followed by the trademark wisecracks courtesy of Thor and the team.