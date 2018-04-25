Cambridge takes top place in league table for eighth year running

Cambridge has topped an annual league table of UK universities for the eighth year in a row.

The prestigious institution saw off competition from Oxford, as well as a number of London universities.

The Complete University Guide 2019 rankings are based on 10 measures, including student satisfaction, research, entry standards, the proportion of good honours degrees awarded, graduate prospects and completion rates.

In third place, behind Cambridge and Oxford, was the London School of Economics and Political Science, then Imperial College London in fourth, and rounding out the top five was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s alma mater, the University of St Andrews.