Charity working with police to stop knife crime cuts youth reoffending

A charity working with police in a bid to cut youth crime has successfully slashed re-offending rates, ITV News has learned.

Divert, a pilot scheme running in south London, works by intervening with offenders at the point of police detention, asking if they have any interest in being rehabilitated.

The scheme, held in Brixton, engaged with 116 young people and of those, 38 individuals are now in employment.

A further 76 are undertaking training or an apprenticeship.

Police have welcomed the charity's intervention following a spate of violent crime in the capital, with London having seen 58 murders already in 2018.