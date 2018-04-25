Comcast has officially gatecrashed Rupert Murdoch's Sky takeover

Let the fun and games begin. This morning Comcast did what it said it was considering doing in February and formally tabled a rival bid for Sky.

The £22 billion offer is “superior” to Rupert Murdoch’s £19 billion valuation. Comcast has officially gatecrashed the media mogul’s takeover.

Comcast’s proposal is largely unaltered but it has been polished. The commitments to fund Sky News and invest in Sky’s British business now look as strong as those made by Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox, and Comcast’s “intention” is to make them legally binding.

Comcast also puts a number on the “synergies” than can been squeezed out of the combined business ($500 million) and they can be achieved with “limited impact on headcount”.

The Independent Committee of Sky has withdrawn its recommendation of the original Fox offer made on December 15th 2016. Both Comcast and Fox will now be given time to gain regulatory approval and seduce Sky’s shareholders.

The Independent Committee’s view is that Comcast’s bid “comprehensively” addresses the public interest concerns that have slowed Fox in its tracks.