Cowboy hat-wearing hero tackles gunman in Mexican supermarket attempted armed robbery

A cowboy hat-wearing hero saved the day in a Mexican supermarket after he tackled an attempted armed robber.

Early on Monday morning, a man with what appeared to be a gun walked into Carnes Cares in Monterrey and pointed the weapon at the cashier and then the man in the hat.

But the gunman made one big mistake: he took his eyes off the man in the hat.

After calmly talking off his glasses, the man lunges for the attempted robber and the gun is knocked from his grasp.

Shop workers then rush to help, hiding the gun and tackling the suspect as he attempts to flee the store topless, after losing his jumper and backpack in the melee.

After detaining the gunman, police were called to the shop and the suspect was handed over to them.