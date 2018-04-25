Fire protection chiefs call for urgent safety tests review

Real-life fires could burn 100C hotter than those simulated in cladding safety tests, investigators have found.

Current testing methods for building materials are not reproducing actual conditions and are in need of “urgent review”, the Fire Protection Association has warned.

Experiments comparing test conditions with more realistic ones found that building fires could burn at least 100C hotter, spread faster and last longer than those in safety checks.

In one study the flames were still increasing when they had to be extinguished because they had exceeded lab safety conditions.

It comes after a previous investigation on a door from Grenfell Tower discovered it could only withstand a blaze for 15 minutes – not the 30 for which it was designed.

Jonathan O’Neill, managing director of the Fire Protection Association, said: “The results of this important research confirm long-held concerns by many in the fire sector that the current cladding test standard requires urgent review to ensure that systems that pass are reflective of the systems that are installed and of the risks to which they are exposed.

“We urge BSI (British Standards Institution) to urgently reconvene the group responsible for this standard to consider the results of this research and to make changes to the standard as required.”