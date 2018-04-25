Harry and Meghan honour war dead in Anzac Day commemoration service

Prince Harry has led the nation in honouring New Zealand and Australia’s war dead at a poignant dawn service commemorating Anzac Day.

Harry was joined by fiancee Meghan Markle for the early-morning event at the New Zealand war memorial where thousands had gathered to pay their respects.

As the sun broke over the London skyline, Harry, a former army officer who served for 10 years in the forces, laid his floral wreath at one of a group of metal crosses near Wellington Arch in central London.

A handwritten note from the prince, attached to a wreath of red roses, read: “For all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in pursuit of our freedom. Thank you. Harry."