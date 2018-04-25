- ITV Report
'Dream big': How these three people are redefining what it means to be young, British and Muslim
Career are a big part of our identity - but among British Muslims, there is a risk of thinking that few take up roles that could be considered unconventional.
As part of the first episode of ITV News' new digital series Young, British and Muslim, hosted by Rageh Omaar, we asked three people who have broke the mould by making a living in jobs many other young British Muslims have not.
- Tez Ilyas, comedian
Tez, from Blackburn, studied biochemistry before moving to London as part of the Civil Service graduate programme, ending up at the Home Office. "So far, so good", he says - "[my] parents are very happy I'm doing a respectable job."
It was when Tez was looking for a hobby while living in the capital that he came across a stand-up comedy workshop. "I was bitten by the bug, the need to perform, and the need to express the ideas that I'd had in my head for all these years," he said.
Tez says his parents have recently accepted his career, particularly as he has enjoyed more mainstream success - such as starring in BBC comedy Man Like Mobeen. Last week, he performed a homecoming show with family members among the audience.
"Sometimes I get described as a Muslim comedian, or an Asian comedian. I am a comedian, who is Muslim, who is Asian. There is a difference", he told Rageh Omaar.
- Mariah Idrissi, model
In 2015, Mariah Idrissi became the world's first hijab wearing model for a major campaign, for the fashion retailer H&M.
Mariah didn't plan to enter the world of modelling. She had recently graduated and was managing a children's shop when she was asked by a scout if she wanted to take part in a modelling campaign for H&M, who were looking to show more diversity in their advertising.
Mariah took part in the filming and admitted she had completely forgotten about it, until the day campaign was released - with Mariah's appearance attracting headlines for becoming the first hijab-wearing model.
She had mixed reactions about what to do next.
While Mariah's appearance signalled progress when it came to diversity in fashion advertising, she revealed to presenter Rageh Omaar that she was dropped from a campaign she was due to be part of because she was wearing a hijab.
- Mohammed Yahya, musician
Rapper Mohammed has tried to break the mould not just in terms of his work, but who he has worked with. One project he was a part of was Lines of Faith, where he collaborated with a Jewish rapper and exploring the similarities between Islam and Judaism. He's part of duo Native Sun and currently working on a solo album.
Born in Mozambique, Mohammed became a born-again Christian at 13 but discovered Islam on a trip to The Gambia when he was 24.
There are some schools of thought within Islam that music is haram (forbidden). We asked Mohammed whether he faced any difficulties within the Muslim community for choosing a career in music.
Mohammed said that at a number of events he has performed at which were organised by Muslims, organisers would ask him to change his performance - either by not performing songs on particular subjects in order to avoid offending a 'very conservative audience', 'not moving too much' on stage, or performing without any music. It led him to tell organisers to 'take me as I am or I won't perform'.
However, he feels attitudes have changed. At a recent event, organisers asked him to perform with music. "I still wasn't sure, so then I asked the audience 'would you prefer me to do a spoken word piece or some stuff with music?' and they were like 'no, do stuff with music'. So I feel that it is changing", Mohammed said.
