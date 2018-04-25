How thirteen lorry drivers helped save a suicidal man's life

A group of lorry drivers have teamed up with police in America to stop a suicidal man taking his own life.

Michigan Police flagged down 13 lorry drivers and asked them to park up underneath a Detroit bridge because a man was standing on top threatening to jump.

The lorries lined up side by side in order to break the man's fall if he jumped.

They waited in position for four hours as police spoke to the man, who was eventually safely talked down and given medical attention.