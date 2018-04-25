Liverpool fan fighting for life after attack is ‘well-respected businessman’

Sean Cox, a 53-year-old father of three suffered serious head injuries after being assaulted outside Anfield stadium on Tuesday.

A Liverpool supporter left fighting for his life after being attacked before a Champions League match is a popular and well-respected businessman, friends have said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Two men in their 20s from Rome have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Family members have flown from Dunboyne in Co Meath to maintain a bedside vigil at Walton Neurological Centre where Mr Cox remains in a critical condition.

Friend Damien O’Reilly, a local councillor, described Mr Cox as a role model and cornerstone of the community

He said: “He has done huge work locally. Sean is heavily involved in the community and the local Gealic football club (GAA).

“Everyone is just in shock and we are praying for a speedy recovery.”

Other pals and fellow football fans have taken to social media to express their disgust at the attack and to wish Mr Cox well and a Go-Fund-Me page has been set up to help with medical bills and other costs.

Mr Cox is a former chairman of St Peter’s GAA club in Dunboyne.

In a statement the club said: “Sean is a long serving and popular member of St Peter’s GAA Club in Dunboyne.

“At this point we hope that Sean is receiving all of the medical care he requires and that he makes a full and speedy recovery.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Sean and his family, and we hope that they get the privacy and space they need.”

Fianna Fail TD Thomas Byrne also expressed concern.

He said: “I sincerely hope and pray that Sean Cox, a most decent man of the Dunboyne community, makes a full recovery. “