Meghan Markle close to tears at moving Anzac Day service

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have joined traditional Anzac Day services as they remembered Australian and New Zealand's war dead. At a poignant dawn service in London, Prince Harry led the nation in honouring the fallen as he lay a wreath at the early-morning event at the New Zealand war memorial where thousands had gathered to pay their respects. As the sun broke over the London skyline, Harry, a former army officer who served for 10 years in the forces, laid his floral wreath at one of a group of metal crosses near Wellington Arch in central London. A handwritten note from the prince, attached to a wreath of red roses, read: “For all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in pursuit of our freedom. Thank you. Harry." During the service, Ms Markle appeared close to tears as the emotional hymn, Abide With Me, was sung.

Meghan Markle appeared closes to tears during the service. Credit: Tolga Akmen/PA

At a separate dawn service in France, Prince Charles also paid tribute to the fallen soldiers. Speaking at the Australian National Memorial on the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Villers-Bretonneux, the Prince of Wales commemorated the dead, saying: "Those men, and their loved ones, trusted that such costly sacrifice would be honoured. "Today, as we mark a century since they gave their lives, let us resolve to continue to fulfil their trust, so that every passing year will only add to the measure of their honour."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Later in the day, the couple were joined by Prince William for a service of remembrance at Westminster Abbey. When he met Australia's High Commissioner to the UK, Alexander Downer, prior to the service, the Duke of Cambridge potentially hinted at his new son's name when Mr Downer suggested the name Alexander, and Prince William replied: "Funny you should say that."

Has Prince William let slip the new royal baby's name? Credit: Pool

Anzac Day – April 25 – marks the anniversary of the start of the First World War Gallipoli landings, and is a national day of remembrance for Australia and New Zealand. The Westminster Abbey service was the culmination of a day of events honouring Australia and New Zealand’s fallen, and those who have served in subsequent conflicts, which began with a dawn service and wreath laying. Prince Harry also left a floral tribute at the Cenotaph in Whitehall on behalf of the Queen, after laying wreaths at the New Zealand memorial and Australian memorial.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a Dawn Service at the Australian memorial, Wellington Arch to commemorate Anzac Day Credit: Tolga Akmen/PA

During the service at Westminster Abbey, the Very Reverend Dr John Hall, Dean of Westminster, told the congregation: “The landing of allied forces at Gallipoli on 25th April 1915 led to one of the bloodiest battles of the First World War. “Australian and New Zealand forces joined together for the first time, and a new word entered the language: Anzac. “Remembering that so many died, we honour the bravery and determination of the men at Gallipoli. "The memory of what became known as The Great War is with us as a warning and an encouragement. “We are warned that war involves suffering and death; we are encouraged by the spirit of national pride shown by the soldiers we remember this Anzac Day. “As the Union Flag and the flags of Australia and New Zealand are presented at the High Altar with the flag of Turkey in a sign of the reconciliation of old enemies, let us renew our own commitment to the causes of justice and peace throughout the world.”

Prince William (left), Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during the service. Credit: Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Thousands of Anzac troops – Australian and New Zealand Army Corps – died in the ill-fated 1915 campaign. Waves of Allied forces launched an amphibious attack on the strategically important Turkish peninsula, which was key to controlling the Dardanelles straits, the crucial route to the Black Sea and Russia. But the plan backed by Winston Churchill, then first lord of the admiralty, was flawed and the campaign, which faced a heroic defence by the Turks, led to stalemate and withdrawal eight months later. Its legacy is the celebration of the “Anzac spirit” – courage, endurance, initiative, discipline, and mateship – shown by the Antipodean troops and today the Anzac Day service in London has become an important occasion for thousands of New Zealanders and Australians. During the Abbey service the Last Post was sounded and wreaths were laid at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior. Turkey’s Ambassador to the UK read the famous words of Kemal Ataturk – Turkey’s founding father – from Anzac Cove.

Prince Harry lays a wreath at the dawn memorial service. Credit: PA