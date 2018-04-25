‘Nazi pug’ man hits £100,000 funding target to appeal against conviction

A man fined £800 for filming a pet dog giving Nazi salutes and posting the footage online has raised more than £100,000 to fund an appeal against his conviction.

Mark Meechan recorded his partner’s pug responding to statements such as “gas the Jews” and “sieg heil” by raising its paw before putting the clip on YouTube in April 2016.

He was found guilty of breaching the Communications Act by posting material that was “grossly offensive” and “anti-Semitic and racist in nature”, in an offence aggravated by religious prejudice, following a trial at Airdrie Sheriff Court.

Meechan, 30, said he made the video as a joke to annoy his partner and has raised issues about freedom of speech.