Junk food marketing 'fueling childhood obesity', Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall claims

The key to tackling childhood obesity lies with the food industry, celebrity chef and campaigner Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall has said.

Speaking to ITV News, he said: "Human nature hasn't changed in a generation but the food industry has.

"The food industry is incredibly sophisticated, the way they design junk food is incredibly sophisticated and the way it's marketed, it's like an arms race."

His comments come as Theresa May faces calls to introduce a 9pm watershed on junk food advertising on television.

A social media campaign, #Adenough, lead by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver is calling for more control on how junk food is advertised online and on public transport.