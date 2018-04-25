Alder Hey Hospital chiefs criticise 'barrage' of abuse from protesters over Alfie Evans case

Chiefs at Alder Hey hospital in Liverpool have criticised the "barrage" of abuse they have received from protesters over the Alfie Evans case.

An angry mob allegedly tried storming the hospital on Wednesday after the family lost its latest court appeal for him to be sent abroad for treatment.

Alder Hey's chair Sir David Henshaw said that staff had been the target of "unprecedented personal abuse that has been hard to bear".

In an open letter, Mr Henshaw said staff had "endured attacks upon their motivation, professionalism and ethics."

It read: "Having to carry on our usual day to day work in a hospital that has required a significant police presence just to keep our patients, staff and visitors safe is completely unacceptable.

"Our staff have received in person, via phone calls, email, and through social media channels a barrage of highly abusive and threatening language and behaviour that has shocked us all."