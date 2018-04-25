Q&A: What is GDPR and what does it mean for data privacy?

New data privacy regulations come into force in the EU on May 25, giving users greater say on personal information they share and harsher punishments to firms who misuse it.

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has been designed to protect user privacy in what the EU says is now a “data-driven world”, but what does it mean for consumers?

– What is GDPR?

The General Data Protection Regulation is a new, EU-wide law that gives greater power to regulators to penalise companies who mishandle personal data or are not transparent about how their business uses it.

For consumers, it brings new powers that require firms to get clear consent from users before processing their data, as well as grants users a right to easily access the data collected from them and transparency on how it is being used.

– What are the key aspects of the regulations?

As well as those already mentioned, one key element is the increased jurisdiction GDPR gives regulators.

Under the new rules, any company that controls or processes the data of EU citizens must adhere to the GDPR guidelines, ending territorial-based accountability used by some firms not based in the EU to previously avoid sanction.