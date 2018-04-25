Sunny spells and showers tomorrow but most showers towards the north and west.

Showers in the south and east will tend to ease overnight, with lighter winds. Clear spells will develop, with patchy frost most likely in the north. Some showers may continue in northern and western areas, which could be heavy.

Sunshine and blustery showers will affect the north tomorrow. It will be a drier and sunnier day in the south, with only isolated showers likely, and the cloud will thicken later.

Friday will be wet and windy, with gales possible along southern coasts. Saturday and Sunday will turn drier, however outbreaks of rain may arrive in the southeast later.