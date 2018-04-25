Veterans' cafe combating ex-service personnel loneliness

After the success of our Inspiring Britain series in 2017, ITV News has decided there is always time for good news - so we are continuing to bring you stories about people making a difference and inspiring others in their communities and beyond.

Adjusting to civilian life can be hard for many members of the armed forces returning from war.

Former service personnel often feel they have lost a sense of belonging and comradeship and as a result can be social isolated and lonely in their post-conflict life.

Many also find it difficult to talk about the experiences they have had in combat.

But a former solider has taken it upon himself to play his part in combating loneliness.

Phil Burton has opened a veterans' cafe in South Ribble, Lancashire, where former military personnel can gather to talk to like-minded former colleagues and find the friendship and support they need.

The cafe has been so successful that Phil was recognised for his work in combating social isolation with an award from Prime Minister Theresa May earlier this year.