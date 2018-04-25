Tony Blair: Europe must retain vital partnership with the US

Tony Blair has called on Europe to recognise its “vital role” as a partner of the United States at a time when Western democratic values are under attack from outside and within.

The former prime minister said Europeans should not allow differences with “any one American policy or president” to undermine relations with the US.

Mr Blair, who is in Chicago to accept the Lincoln Leadership Prize, presented by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation, made clear that he still hoped Britain would remain part of the European Union, despite the vote to leave.

“Europe should understand its vital role in being America’s partner irrespective of any differences with any one American policy or president; and the USA should see in the European Union – and I mean one united and – my hope – with Britain still in it – a vital supportive weight to help it counter those who challenge us,” he said.

“In other words, now is the time to articulate our democratic values, champion them, celebrate them and fashion our politics so that we can preserve them.”