TSB internet banking operating at 50% capacity, says boss

TSB says its internet banking service is currently working at around 50% capacity for customers as chief executive Paul Pester said he was “truly sorry” for the ongoing problems. The bank said it was working “round the clock” to fix problems that struck following a major IT upgrade on Sunday night, but said five out of every 10 customers who tried to access its internet banking service were still facing issues. Its mobile app was now operating at 90% capacity, it said.

Mr Pester said: “Our teams continue to work around the clock to fix the problems that some of our customers are having in accessing their TSB accounts. “I want to reassure our customers that the engine room of the bank is working as it should. This means that for the vast majority of our five million customers, everything is running smoothly. “The challenge we are facing at the moment is that while we know everything is working, one of the main ways that our customers see everything is working – through our internet banking and mobile app – isn’t functioning as well as it should be, and for this I’m truly sorry. I can appreciate how frustrating this must be for our customers. “At this time, our call centres and branches may be busier than usual helping our customers. “While we will try and help everyone as quickly as we can, there are a number of other ways to bank with TSB.

The boss of TSB has offered a "big apology" for IT issues which left online customers unable to access their money. Credit: ITV News

“For instance, customers can check their balance and withdraw money at a cash machine and they can also, as always, do this and make payments through their local Post Office. “Of course, customers can rest assured that no-one will be left out of pocket as a result of these access issues.” Mr Pester announced on Twitter on Wednesday morning that the services had been restored and thanked customers, many of whom had been left furious by the outage, for their “patience and bearing with us”. But a spokeswoman said the bank was limiting the number of customers to ensure those able to access its app and online banking received a normal service. TSB had intended to complete a major IT system upgrade on Sunday evening, although problems persisted into a third day. Delays meant customers were left unable to access their money online, while some reported being able to access other customers’ accounts.

TSB customers are being forced to go to local branches instead of using online banking. Credit: PA