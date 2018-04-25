What the papers say – April 25

Wednesday’s front pages lead with a range of stories including the latest on the Windrush row, a crackdown on junk food offers and “plans” for Britain’s own satellite system.

Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron, along with their wives Melania and Brigitte, are pictured on many of the papers as the French president’s state visit to the US continues.

As the Government tries to recover from the Windrush row, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has called for a wider amnesty for illegal immigrants from the Commonwealth, provided they are “squeaky clean” and do not have criminal records, the Daily Telegraph reports.