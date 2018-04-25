Has Prince William let slip the royal baby's name?

The Duke of Cambridge may have let slip the name of his new baby son as he attended an Anzac Day memorial service at Westminster Abbey. As he shook hands with Australia's High Commissioner before the service began, Alexander Downer asked the Duke of Cambridge if he had "thought of the name Alexander" for the new prince. "Funny you should say that", Prince William replied, sparking rumours as the wait for the official confirmation continues. The Dean of Westminster Abbey also threw in his own suggestion, of Jerry, as the Duke met Sir Jerry Mateparae, New Zealand High Commissioner to the UK, who was stood next to Mr Downer. The Prince appeared less inclined to the name, but did admit it was a "strong" one.

The as-yet-unnamed prince has already been immortalised in Lego, along with the rest of his family, at Legoland.

The royals as you haven't seen them before...immortalised in Lego Credit: Legoland

Asked how the Duchess of Cambridge and the baby were, the Duke replied: “They’re very well thanks.” He said they are “in good form, luckily”, and added: “Sleeping’s going reasonably well so far, so he’s behaving himself which is good news.” Prince William was joined at the service by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who earlier on Wednesday attended a separate dawn memorial for fallen Australian and New Zealand soldiers.

The Duke of Cambridge greets Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as they arrive at Westminster Abbey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Despite Prince William's potential slip, punters are still busy trying to guess what the Duke and Duchess have chosen to call the baby prince. Bookmakers reported a late flurry of bets on Albert – the name of Queen Victoria’s beloved consort, and the actual first name of the Queen’s father George VI. Coral said Albert was now 5-1, but a Prince Arthur remains the favourite at 5-2, closely followed by James at 4-1. Harry Aitkenhead, of Coral, said: “We’re expecting the announcement in the next few hours and punters are rushing to get their bets on as the excitement builds. “At the moment Arthur remains the favourite but we’re seeing a lot of money for Albert at the last minute.”

Prince Alexander? (Dominic Lipinski/PA)