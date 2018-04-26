Alfie Evans' parents willing to drop legal challenge in hope of taking him home

The father of Alfie Evans has indicated that he is willing to drop legal challenges over his continued treatment if he is allowed to take him home.

Tom Evans and Kate James, Alfie's mother, are expected to meet doctors to discuss taking their terminally ill out of hospital.

Speaking outside Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool on Thursday, his father Mr Evans, 21, said he hoped to have a “positive” meeting with medical staff.

If the request to take Alfie home is refused, Mr Evans says he will return to the courts over the matter.

On Wednesday, he and Ms James failed in an 11th-hour attempt to take the 23-month-old to a foreign hospital for treatment.

Alfie, who doctors say has a degenerative neurological condition, was taken off life-support treatment on Monday.